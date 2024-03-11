Lori Loughlin is poking fun at herself. On season 12, episode six of Curb Your Enthusiasm, the Full House alum guest starred as an exaggerated version of herself, a golf lover who's trying to get into Larry David's country club after a scandal.

The controversy in question is the college admissions scandal, in which Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, though neither of them had ever participated in the sport.

On the show, Ted Danson recruited David to help Loughlin get into the club, prompting David to give a speech inspired by the Gettysburg Address to secure the actress' admission.

When she got in, though, Loughlin's true colors came out; she faked a disability, cheated at golf, and issued bribes to nab popular tee times.

"This was an idea that we loved from a writer named Teddy Bressman. But it's not going to be funny with some sort of thinly veiled surrogate. It only works if we get Lori," Jeff Schaffer, Curb's executive producer, told Deadline. "So we called her manager up, who loved it, and who then talked to Lori, and she said: 'I'm in, I'm totally game.' And she was. She was so great. Everything we threw at her, she was game to do. She makes the episode. I'm so glad she wanted to do it."

Loughlin, Schaffer said, "saw how funny [the script] was and was into it immediately."

"It's great to be able to laugh at yourself. It's a great way to put the past behind you," he said. "I hope it helps her career. She was great, and she should work. She was really funny and wonderful to work with. People should see, 'Oh, she's really funny. She's great in this stuff.' So yeah, I hope she does get to work because she deserves to."

Loughlin agreed to a plea deal in August 2020. She began her prison sentence in October 2020 and was released less than two months later. Loughlin was also sentenced to two years of supervised release, ordered to pay a fine of $150,000, and made to complete 100 hours of community service.

RELATED CONTENT: