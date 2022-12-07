Lori Loughlin's Daughters Are 'Focused on Being Successful' After College Admissions Scandal, Source Says
More than three years after Lori Loughlin's involvement in the college admissions scandal first made headlines in March 2019, a source tells ET the Full House alum's family "is in a good place."
As fans might recall, Loughlin ultimately served two months in prison in 2020 after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Meanwhile, her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was sentenced to five months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud. In an FBI affidavit, they were accused of agreeing to "pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team -- despite the fact that they did not participate in crew -- thereby facilitating their admission to USC."
According to the source, those daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli, now 23, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, now 24, are doing "really well."
"Their friends who were their friends at the time of the college scandal are still close with them," the source says."Their friends didn't abandon them and if anything, the support their inner circle showed during that time just strengthened their relationships."
"Olivia and Bella's priorities have changed since everything happened," the source adds. "Their original plans shifted after not having a full college experience, but they have become more humble and hardworking as a result of everything. The scandal definitely shifted their trajectories a bit, but they are still both very entrepreneurial and are focused on being successful and making their dreams come true."
Since their parents' prison time, Olivia has competed on Dancing With the Stars and resumed posting content on her YouTube channel, where she currently has 1.8 million subscribers, while Isabella recently launched a podcast. Olivia was also reported to be dating Euphoria's Jacob Elordi, whom she was photographed with again on Tuesday, though neither have spoken publicly about the purported relationship.
"Their parents are supportive of them," the source says, referencing their daughters, "and their family is in a good place."
