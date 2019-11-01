Lori Loughlin is planning to fight the new charges she is facing in connection with the college admissions scandal.

ET has confirmed that lawyers for the 55-year-old actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, filed court documents stating that the couple plans to plead not guilty to new charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. In the court documents, which were filed on Friday, Loughlin and Giannulli waived their right to appear at a November 20th arraignment in Boston.

On Oct. 22, the couple and nine other parents received the additional charges by a grand jury for their alleged role in the college admissions scandal. The new charges in the third superseding indictment allege the parents conspired to commit federal program bribery by bribing employees of the University of Southern California to facilitate their children's admission. In exchange for the bribes, employees of the university allegedly designated the defendants’ children as athletic recruits – with little or no regard for their athletic abilities – or as members of other favored admissions categories.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, 20-year-old Olivia and 21-year-old Bella, admitted to USC as recruits for the crew team, even though neither had ever participated in the sport. Loughlin and Giannulli were charged in a second superseding indictment on conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering in April, and have pleaded not guilty.

A source recently told ET that Loughlin has mounting fear over the case, especially after being hit with more charges.

"Lori is worried and has had sleepless nights throughout this nightmare, but she has never felt the fear she has today," a source told ET earlier this month. "At this point, choosing the path of not making a plea deal could end her in prison for a long time. The reality is overwhelming. Despite being repeatedly told by friends to attempt to make a deal, she has stuck to her guns and still has no plans to plead guilty even with the additional charges. She is convinced that the prosecution is determined to make an example of her."

"The new bribery charge has affected everyone," the source added. "Emotionally the whole family has suffered tremendously and it has taken its toll. They are all scared to death."

