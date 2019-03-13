Kyle Richards is one of many who were completely caught off-guard by the alleged college admissions cheating scam which involved both Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

The 50-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, whose daughter, Sophia, recently started attending college at George Washington University, addressed the news during the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen After Show on Tuesday.

When a caller inquired about her thoughts regarding the scandal, she admitted to knowing many of the families involved but found the entire scandal “really shocking.”

“We know a lot of people in that circle, and it was really shocking,” Richards shared. “Sophia knows all of those girls.”

The reality star also opened up about her friendship with Loughlin, 54, star of Fuller House.

“They’re really great people, and you kind of just go, ‘I’m really so confused by all of this,’” Richards confessed. “Everyone’s talking about it, but until today, we had never heard this ever existed. Maybe I’m naïve, I didn’t even know that existed.”

According to court records, Loughlin, Huffman and others allegedly paid large bribes, some as much as $6 million, to get their children into several high-profile schools, including the University of Southern California, Georgetown, Yale and Stanford.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid $500,000 to have their two daughters -- Isabella, 20, and Olivia, 19 -- deemed as recruits for the University of Southern California's crew team though they never actually participated in the sport.

Giannulli, who appeared in court Tuesday afternoon, was released on a $1 million bond and had to surrender his passport, restricting his travel to the continental U.S. The judge did mention the fashion designer's "wife" as his co-defendant and noted that he would allow her to travel only to Canada to continue working.

