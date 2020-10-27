Los Angeles Dodgers Win 2020 World Series, First Since 1988

For the first time since 1988, the Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions. The Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the Fall Classic at Globe Life Field on Tuesday night (LA 3, TB 1). It is the seventh title in franchise history (1955, 1959, 1963, 1965, 1981, 1988, 2020).



Chances are Game 6 will be remembered not so much for what the Dodgers did, but what the Rays did. Specifically, manager Kevin Cash pulled his ace, Blake Snell, in the sixth inning even though he was cruising all night. Los Angeles immediately jumped on reliever Nick Anderson and took the lead.

Mookie Betts slugged an insurance solo homer in the eighth -- can you believe the Red Sox traded that guy? -- to put Game 6 to bed. Julio Urias recorded the final seven outs to close out the win and the World Series.

This article was originally published on CBSSports.com on Oct. 27, 2020.

