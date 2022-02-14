Los Angeles Rams' Taylor Rapp Proposes on the Field After Winning Super Bowl LVI
Taylor Rapp is waking up a Super Bowl champion and a fiancé.
The 24-year-old Los Angeles Rams safety capped off Sunday night with not one, but two milestones after winning Super Bowl LVI and then proposing to his girlfriend, Dani Johnson, on the field.
"TWO RINGS!!," he proclaimed on his Instagram Story, along with a video of himself getting down on one knee to pop the question. In the clip, fans see Dani become visibly emotional as she accepts Taylor's proposal while friends and teammates cheer behind them.
The timing of the personal moment could not have been better as the athlete celebrated his team's win against the Cincinnati Bengals a day before Valentine's Day. Of course, he and Johnson were not the only couple to enjoy the highly anticipated event inside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday. Celebrity couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were also spotted by a TV camera as they watched from a box, the singer dancing along as the Oscar winner stood beside her.
It was also an unforgettable night for Rapp's teammate, Van Jefferson, whose wife, Samaria Jefferson, reportedly left the game on a stretcher as she went into labor. The couple ultimately welcomed a baby boy, their second child together.
