Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a blast at Super Bowl LVI! The happy couple was spotted in the stands at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, where they were on hand to watch the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals.

During the NBC broadcast, cameras panned to the pair, showing Lopez dancing and Affleck nodding his head, clapping and smiling. At one point, Affleck leaned in and said something to Lopez as he gestured to the field.

The sighting comes shortly after a source told ET that the pair is "madly in love."

"Jen and Ben are doing great," the source said. "... Their friends think they will get engaged eventually and it's only a matter of time."

Lopez and Affleck weren't the only A-listers who stepped out for the big game. Prince Harry and his cousin, Princess Eugenie, were seen masked up and taking in the action from a box.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVIpic.twitter.com/uKyIdqIFmE — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 14, 2022

New parents Olivia Munn and John Mulaney also attended the game, as did fellow couple Justin and Hailey Bieber, who sat with their pal, Kendall Jenner.

Instagram / Olivia Munn

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Kanye "Ye" West, wearing a black mask that covered his whole face, was on hand for the festivities too, sitting next to Tyga and YG.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell posed together at the event, as did Pitch Perfect co-stars Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi smiled as they took in the game, while Selling Sunset co-stars Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan were more focused on the epic Super Bowl LVI Pepsi Halftime Show, which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Thomas J Henry

Usher, Nina Dobrev and Issa Rae also attended the big game.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Watch the video below for more on Super Bowl LVI.

