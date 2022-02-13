Los Angeles Rams Win Super Bowl LVI!

With their backs against the wall late in the fourth quarter, the Los Angeles Rams battled down the field -- completing a 15-play, 79-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown to Cooper Kupp -- to take a 23-20 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals and ultimately claim victory in Super Bowl LVI.

Overcoming two Matthew Stafford interceptions and a controversial Bengals touchdown surrounding halftime, the Rams became just the second team in NFL history to win a Lombardi Trophy in their home stadium.

Winning inside SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles won the second Super Bowl in franchise history after capturing Super Bowl XXXIV over the Tennessee Titans in 1999.

The Rams were led by an uneven but gutty effort from quarterback Matthew Stafford, who completed 26 of 40 passes for 283 yards with those two picks, and wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who caught eight passes for 92 yards and two of those three scores.

The third went to WR Odell Beckham Jr., who left the game in the second quarter due to a non-contact knee injury and never returned.

-- Originally published by CBS Sports.

