Royals' night out! Prince Harry and his cousin, Princess Eugenie had a night out in the stands at Super Bowl LVI. Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren were spotted keeping a low-profile during Sunday night’s big game at Sofi Stadium. Harry, 37, wore a black mask and was dressed casually in a black blazer over a white shirt.

Eugenie, 31, was masked up just like her older cousin, but opted to wear a baseball cap and light washed denim.

Noticeably absent were the royal duos respective significant others, Meghan Markle and Jack Brooksbank. It has not been confirmed if Eugenie came into the states for the game.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVIpic.twitter.com/uKyIdqIFmE — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 14, 2022

Harry and his wife, Meghan, officially became residents of Los Angles in 2020. The pair are parents of Archie, 2, and 8-month-old Lilibet. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated after announcing they were stepping back as senior royals in 2020.

Eugenie’s appearance comes days after she and Jack celebrated their son August’s first birthday.

Last week, the royal dedicated a sweet post to her son. “Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie,” Eugenie, 31, wrote. “You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you! 💙💙💙.”

RELATED CONTENT:

Jamie Lynn Sigler Recreates Iconic 'Sopranos' Route in Super Bowl Ad

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Dwayne Johnson Introduces the Teams at Super Bowl LVI

Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance In McDonald's Super Bowl Ad

Usher Reveals Who He’s Rooting for at Super Bowl LVI (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery