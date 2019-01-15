Lost in Translation star Bill Murray is reuniting with the Academy Award-winning film’s writer and director, Sofia Coppola!

ET has confirmed that the two will team up for the film, On the Rocks, the first project from a recently formed partnership between Apple and entertainment company A24.

Oscar-winning Coppola will direct Murray as well as Emmy-winning Parks and Recreation actress, Rashida Jones, in the film.

The movie follows a young mother who reconnects with her larger-than-life playboy father on an adventure through New York.

Production begins in New York City in the spring and Coppola -- who previously worked with A24 on The Bling Ring -- is also producing the film, alongside Youree Henley.

The news comes 15 years since Murray, 68, portrayed jaded actor, Bob Harris, in Lost in Translation.

Coppola also directed, wrote and produced Murray’s 2015 Nextflix special, A Very Murray Christmas.

See more on Murray and Coppola below.

