Louie Anderson, Comedian and Emmy Winner, Dead at 68

Louie Anderson has died of complications from cancer, his rep, Glenn Schwartz, confirmed to ET in a statement on Friday. He was 68.

Schwartz tells ET that Anderson died "peacefully" on Friday morning in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Hours before Anderson's death, comedian Pauly Shore tweeted, "Attention comedians and @TheComedyStore alumni’s I say this with a heavy heart just left the hospital in Las Vegas where Louie Anderson his sisters and close friend were kind enough to let me say my goodbyes he’s still with us but keep him in your prayers."

Attention comedians and @TheComedyStore alumni’s I say this with a heavy heart just left the hospital in Las Vegas where Louie Anderson his sisters and close friend were kind enough to let me say my goodbyes he’s still with us but keep him in your prayers — Pauly Shore (@PaulyShore) January 20, 2022

Anderson is best known for his role as Maurice in Coming to America and Coming to America 2, as well as the role of Christine Baskets on the series Baskets, which earned him an Emmy.

Anderson also had roles on the shows Search Party, Young Sheldon, Touched by an Angel, Chicago Hope, and Grace Under Fire, as well as a memorable cameo in the hit 1986 film Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

He's also the author of bestselling books Dear Dad -- Letters From an Adult Child, Goodbye Jumbo... Hello Cruel World, The F Word, How to Survive Your Family, and Hey Mom.

Earlier this week, Anderson was hospitalized while undergoing treatment for blood cancer.

Anderson has dealt with numerous health conditions in the past, including undergoing heart surgery in 2003.

He is survived by his two sisters, Lisa and Shanna Anderson.

RELATED CONTENT:

Louie Anderson in Hospital Undergoing Blood Cancer Treatment

Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' Singer and Rock Legend, Dead at 74

Fred Parris, 'In The Still of the Night' Singer, Dead at 85

Betty White Dead at 99: Remembering the TV Icon This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery