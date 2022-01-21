Louie Anderson is being remembered by Hollywood as an iconic comedian whose "generosity of spirit will cover the world from above." Anderson died peacefully Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada, following complications from cancer, his rep confirmed to ET.

Henry Winkler, George Wallace, Howie Mandel, Marc Maron, Gilbert Gottfried and Jeff Ross are just some of Anderson's many friends and colleagues whose tributes started pouring in following the devastating news. FX, the network that aired Anderson's dramedy, Baskets, for four seasons, also released a statement expressing their deepest sympathies to Anderson's loved ones and everyone lucky enough to have known him.

"We are so deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Louie Anderson," the statement read. "For four wonderful seasons, Louie graced us and fans of Baskets with a bravura performance as Christine Baskets, for which he deservedly was recognized by his peers with the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series."

"It was a risky role for him and he embraced it with a fearlessness and joy that demonstrated his brilliance as an artist," the statement continued. "He truly cared about his craft and was a true professional in every sense. Our hearts go out to his loved ones and his Baskets family – Zach Galifianakis, Jonathan Krisel and Martha Kelly and all the cast and crew. He will be missed by us all but never forgotten and always bring a smile to our faces."

Winkler tweeted, "Louie Anderson : Your generosity of spirit will cover the world from above .. we are so lucky you were on earth for a moment , spreading your humor all over like bars of living gold .. Good Bye." The legendary comedian Wallace also took to Twitter and wrote, "Heaven has a hell of an open mic night goin' right about now. Everybody gets the light. You'll be missed. Louie. What an awesome friend. One in a million."

Louie Anderson : Your generosity of spirit will cover the world from above .. we are so lucky you were on earth for a moment , spreading your humor all over like bars of living gold .. Good Bye — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 21, 2022

Heaven has a hell of an open mic night goin' right about now. Everybody gets the light. You'll be missed. Louie. What an awesome friend. One in a million. Also pictured, the very much alive @kathleenmadigan, who has promised not to die this year. https://t.co/YkW4BSel38pic.twitter.com/BlkHv5wuLl — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) January 21, 2022

This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed. pic.twitter.com/DLJ8Ntt7LN — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 21, 2022

When Meatloaf died Louie Anderson was like, “What’s the point of living?” I loved them both. — Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) January 21, 2022

What is going on ? We just lost another beautiful funny friend . Omg there’s got to be more funny up there than down here. Norm Bob and now @LouieAnderson . No words but love and shock. — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) January 21, 2022

RIP Louie Anderson a true comedy craftsman. A funny, authentic, sweet man. Here are talks from June 2016 and April 2018. https://t.co/lKHMGPbOGupic.twitter.com/s8RCXSfuga — marc maron (@marcmaron) January 21, 2022

Aww dammit @LouieAnderson was such a sweet human to me & everyone around - some of the best advice, “tell the audience more how much you love your wife and kids ” changed how I delivered forever. Hugs to his loved ones 🙏

*with the amazing @JuandaMayfield at @Hilarities* pic.twitter.com/xoCKKQSEHf — Aaron Kleiber (@AaronKleiber) January 21, 2022

RIP dear #LouieAnderson You picked me to voice your girlfriend Jeannie in your Emmy winning cartoon “Life With Louie” . Always funny, kind and professional. You left this world a funnier and better place. And you always made sure we had chocolate covered strawberries in studio! pic.twitter.com/niA3fX3QbS — Debi Derryberry (@DebiDerryberry) January 21, 2022

💔 @LouieAnderson I have a feeling you had every intention of fighting, until someone mentioned Heaven now has Meatloaf. In my heart your last words were “Wow, that sounds delicious!” RIP dear friend. 😢 #LouieAnderson@TheComedyStorepic.twitter.com/RNDPKLQ8rk — Lance Patrick (@lancepatrick) January 21, 2022

Louie Anderson made me cry almost as much as he made me laugh. Never have I encountered someone with that much duality. A true Comics comic. Purging the depths of his pain to make you laugh. What beautiful soul. I ❤️❤️ u Louie. Hope your at peace now 🙏🙏. #BeautifulLegend — Jamie Kennedy (@JamieKennedy) January 21, 2022

Already faced the Reaper 4 years ago. Made me drop a buncha weight, switch to plant-based foods, and add daily exercise. I’m not shaking in my jorts today because I’m *always* worried my heart’ll attack me again.

RIP to both Meatloaf & Louie Anderson. Their art made life better. https://t.co/6YYDKw51POpic.twitter.com/BGA8DGhtHe — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 21, 2022

