Louie Anderson Dead at 68: Fellow Comedians and Co-Stars Honor Late Comic
Louie Anderson is being remembered by Hollywood as an iconic comedian whose "generosity of spirit will cover the world from above." Anderson died peacefully Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada, following complications from cancer, his rep confirmed to ET.
Henry Winkler, George Wallace, Howie Mandel, Marc Maron, Gilbert Gottfried and Jeff Ross are just some of Anderson's many friends and colleagues whose tributes started pouring in following the devastating news. FX, the network that aired Anderson's dramedy, Baskets, for four seasons, also released a statement expressing their deepest sympathies to Anderson's loved ones and everyone lucky enough to have known him.
"We are so deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Louie Anderson," the statement read. "For four wonderful seasons, Louie graced us and fans of Baskets with a bravura performance as Christine Baskets, for which he deservedly was recognized by his peers with the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series."
"It was a risky role for him and he embraced it with a fearlessness and joy that demonstrated his brilliance as an artist," the statement continued. "He truly cared about his craft and was a true professional in every sense. Our hearts go out to his loved ones and his Baskets family – Zach Galifianakis, Jonathan Krisel and Martha Kelly and all the cast and crew. He will be missed by us all but never forgotten and always bring a smile to our faces."
Winkler tweeted, "Louie Anderson : Your generosity of spirit will cover the world from above .. we are so lucky you were on earth for a moment , spreading your humor all over like bars of living gold .. Good Bye." The legendary comedian Wallace also took to Twitter and wrote, "Heaven has a hell of an open mic night goin' right about now. Everybody gets the light. You'll be missed. Louie. What an awesome friend. One in a million."
