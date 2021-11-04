Nina Dobrev has never been on a dating app, but she's helped her friends create their profiles.

The actress, as well as Jimmy O. Yang and Darren Barnet, opened up to ET’s Denny Directo about their experiences meeting people online, cuffing season, and their new movie, Love Hard.

"I have never been on a dating app," Dobrev admitted. "So I don’t have that many opinions. I have assisted a lot of my girlfriends in creating their profiles, craft text messages, helping swipe. I see it as a video game. If I were a gamer, dating apps are my game because there’s no stakes for me, so I get to orchestrate and decide the fate for my friends."

Yang, on his end, revealed that he was "definitely using dating apps" before he met his girlfriend. "I love meeting people in person, but especially being in a pandemic and stuff, not everybody could," the actor shared. "I think dating apps, you gotta choose the right app. Every app kinda inadvertently attracts a certain crowd."

"And I think what Nina is doing is really smart," he added. "Get a second opinion from an opposite sex if possible because I know for guys, just like my character in the movie, can make horrible, horrible dating profiles without even knowing it."

While Barnet is happily involved with actress Mikaela Mehrizi Hoover, he shared some tips to reach out to prospective partners.

"Don’t try to be too clever," the Never Have I Ever star suggested. "I’ve only used a dating app like once, and it was right after college and that’s the honest truth. I’ve never been super into it. But don’t try to be too clever. My friends, I see them shoot their shot with these just horrible pickup lines and I'm like, 'It's not the way, man.' You don’t always have to have some punny joke. It can just be like, 'Hello, how are you.'"

The actors all take on the dating app world in their Netflix rom-com, Love Hard. The movie follows Dobrev as an unlucky-in-love woman from Los Angeles, who falls for an East Coast guy (Barnet) on a dating app and decides to surprise him for the holidays - only to discover that she’s been catfished.

In real-life, Dobrev and her boyfriend, Shawn White, have dealt with being long-distance while the pro snowboarder trains for the Winter Olympics. As for how they make their relationship work?

"Technology is wonderful and in the case of people, who either in the pandemic last year, who couldn’t see their families, who couldn’t be close to their loved ones, FaceTime has been such a blessing for a lot of people," she shared.

Watch the video above for more from the actors, including Yang explaining to Dobrev what cuffing season is and Barnet teasing the season 3 of Never Have I Ever.

Love Hard drops Nov. 5 on Netflix.

