Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev Talk Turn-Ons, Most Romantic Dates and Getting Into Wine Business (Exclusive)
Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev are dishing about their love lives -- but they aren't giving any names!
ET was exclusively at Hough's home with her best friend to get all the details about their new wine, Fresh Vine, and play a game of "Sip or Spill."
While Dobrev, who is currently dating Olympian Shaun White, avoided questions about her best and worst onscreen kisses by taking two sips, she did share the most romantic thing a person has ever done for her.
Comparing it to a rom-com, the Vampire Diaries star recalled, "I was really, really caught off guard and tricked after a regular, like, seemingly date night. ...All of a sudden, our song came on and I looked over and there were, like, rose petals and flowers and candles everywhere. It was a surprise for me!"
As for Hough, she started listing her turn-ons, which started with "a smile."
The Dancing With the Stars alum, who announced her split from husband Brooks Laich last year, admitted that she's all "about the physical right now," and noted that she's into "a great body and abs and pecs."
As for what it's been like working with Dobrev on their new wine, Hough told ET she "frickin' loves working with my best friend." She's also all about Fresh Vine Wine, which is low calorie, low carb, low sugar and gluten free.
"I was starting to not drink wine anymore because I would immediately with one sip start to feel sick," Hough shared. "We wanted to recreate that specific experience for us so that we were not hungover the next day or so we could start drinking wine again."
