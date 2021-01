Nina Dobrev and Shaun White just might be in it for the long haul. A source tells ET the couple have "gotten more serious," nearly a year after they were first romantically linked.

"Nina Dobrev and Shaun White’s relationship has gotten more serious and they’re still having so much fun together," ET's source says. "They’re both hysterical, active, like to have fun and go on adventures together and can have deep conversations too. Nina is a very open, loving person and is very into Shaun and happy that he’s in her life."

Dobrev, 31, and White, 34, first sparked romance rumors last March. They confirmed their relationship two months later as they went Instagram official, and recently spent the holidays together in Montana.

The Vampire Diaries star's last relationship was with Grant Mellon, but they called it quits in late 2019 after about a year of dating. White's last public romance was with singer Sarah Barthel, whom he dated for five years, from 2013 to 2018.

