Amber Pike is calling out the show that introduced her to her husband, Matt Barnett. The Love Is Blind season 1 contestant tied the knot with her man on the show, which aired in early 2020. The couple has been happily married for more than four years now, but Amber wants to make it clear that she doesn't credit Netflix with their lasting bond.
When a fan commented on a recent post asking who their favorite couple from season 4 was, Amber replied, "We don't watch LIB."
That commenter replied, "Oh wow kinda surprised since that's where you found the love of your life."
Amber then responded, "We are together IN SPITE of that show not because of it."
Back in March 2020, Barnett echoed his wife's sentiment while speaking with ET after filming the show's reunion.
"The cameras were a little bit overwhelming actually, at times, I was hiding from them if I could. I was just done with it sometimes," he told ET, adding of post-show life, "We were kind of worn out by everything."
He also admitted that marriage wasn't easy at first, saying, "We fought, and we fought for each other a lot."
Amber and Barnett have stayed relatively out of the spotlight since their season of the Netflix reality show aired. But they are not the first contestants to shade the show.
In fact, multiple contestants recently came forward in a Business Insider article, calling out Netflix and Kinetic Content for their alleged treatment.
ET recently spoke with season 2 contestant Danielle Ruhl, who opened up about the impact filming the show had on her mental health.
"The aftermath of experiencing this doesn't go away quickly. I mean, the first month, I couldn't even leave the house. It is hard. So it's gonna take me a while to feel myself again," Danielle admitted to ET. "I felt like a shell. I didn't feel like a human being. I wanted to dig myself in a hole and not come out of it... I was not myself. I wasn't OK. After the show was released, it just amplified all that."
For more on the recent claims, watch the exclusive interview below:
