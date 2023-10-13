'Love Is Blind' Season 5: Which Couples Got Married in the Finale?

Spoiler alert! If you haven't watched the season 5 finale of Love Is Blind, proceed with caution.

While there's been plenty of drama on this season of Love Is Blind, there have been very few couples to actually make it to the altar this time around.

On Friday, the season 5 finale of the Netflix dating show dropped featuring just two weddings — the fewest in the show's history.

Couples Izzy Zapata and Stacy Snyder and James Milton Johnson IV (a.k.a. Milton) and Lydia Velez Gonzalez both prepared for their special days amid turbulence in their relationships.

Here's what happened:

Izzy and Stacy

Netflix

Despite financial concerns surrounding Izzy's bad credit, the two made their way to the altar seemingly ready to tie the knot. Izzy confidently declared, "Love has no credit score!"

Yikes! Apparently love does have quite a few red flags.

Izzy noted that the last few days have been stressful for the couple. But he proudly declared, "I'm going up there, and I'm saying yes."

And while Stacy seems positive, a conversation with her mom before the wedding seems to be weighing on her mind. As she shares her concerns about Izzy's finances, her mom replies, "I would never ignore red flags."

Izzy then writes Stacy a sweet and corny poem, which she loves and brings her to tears. Izzy is all smiles at the altar despite his nerves. He quickly says "I do," but Stacy isn't ready just yet.

"I love you more than I can even explain. I want to make you happy and I want to give you that reassurance, and I want to say yes," Stacy says. "But I would be doing you and I a disservice right now to say that 'I do' when I feel like there's a lot of things that we need. And more than anything we need time. We haven't had time. That's something that I need."

Though Izzy seems to take the rejection well at the time, he later appears upset by his bride's decision.

"I'm hurt and sad more than anything. I really don't know. I gave it all I had to give," he says, later adding, "It's tough, we're going steps backwards now… When is ever going to be the right time?"

Milton and Lydia

Netflix

True to form, Lydia rolls into her wedding day decked out in "Bride" swag. She is "100 percent certain" and says she "has no doubts" that Milton is "the one."

Milton doesn't let the fact that he hasn't slept at all due to pulling an all-nighter for work deter him from getting ready for his big day.

"Just because I worked all night and got no sleep isn't going to stop me from having a great day," he says with a grin.

Milton quips about not having written his vows as he desperately searches for a pencil and his pals quip, "Lydia's so lucky."

The couple has an easy "I do" and even share a kiss before they exchange their rings. They get a proper kiss in after the ceremony is complete, and then some, joking around with Lydia's veil and more smooches.

So do Izzy and Stacy eventually work out? And are Lydia and Milton still together? Plus, what about all of the other cast drama with Uche, Aaliyah, Johnie, Taylor, JP, and more? That'll be explored during the reunion special this coming Sunday.

Love Is Blind season 5 is currently streaming on Netflix. The season 5 reunion special streams on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix.

