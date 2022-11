Is SK getting cold feet? In ET's exclusive sneak peek clip for season 3 of Love Is Blind, future business school student SK Alagbada is preparing to walk down the aisle to his fiancée, Raven Ross.

Though SK has seemed pretty level-headed about the Love Is Blind experiment -- he was even so relaxed that he fell asleep on one date! -- the Nigeria-born groom seems very nervous as he speaks to his mother ahead of his nuptials.

"Before getting to this point, I wasn't really scared. I was like, 'OK, I got this. I can do this,' but right now I'm scared," SK admits in the clip.

"It's normal," his mother calmly assures him. "Marriage is a lifetime commitment."

She adds that she's "so happy" because she knows that her son knows what he wants.

But does that include wanting to marry Raven? The Pilates instructor has admitted to having a lot of cultural differences with her fiancé. That, coupled with SK's news that he's moving to California for business school for two years, could mean that they might not be destined to say "I do" at the altar.

New episodes of Love Is Blind are set to drop on Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Netflix. The finale episode will stream Nov. 9.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Where 'Love Is Blind' Star Natalie Stands After Drama With Shayne and Shaina (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Lauren Speed Accuses 'Love Is Blind' of Cutting Out Black Women

'Love Is Blind': Raven Responds to Viral Pod Workout on Bartise's Date

'Love Is Blind' Star Cole Barnett Responds to Popular Fan Theory

Related Gallery