Though things definitely went south between Zanab Jaffrey and her ex-fiancé, Cole Barnett, on Love Is Blind, the flight attendant and realtor recently shared that she did find "forever love" in the pods during season 3.

"This one is long overdue. Just because I didn’t come out of LIB with a husband, doesn’t mean I didn’t find forever love!" Zanab captioned a sweet video of herself and her roommate, Ashley Randermann.

Ashley was a contestant on season 3 of the Netflix dating series, though she did not get engaged and move past the pod portion of the reality show.

Netflix

"Meet Ashley, she's the Roomaloo, rooms and Ezgo. Our friendship is made up of cooking dinner, boat rides, church, deep conversations on balconies, dancing on fireplaces, gym dates, impromptu trips, farm rides, all white parties and so much more," Zanab continued. "You are a big part of so many of my fav mems. Love you Bash xoxo."

Ashley commented on the post, "Friendship soulmates; when ya know, ya know. Forever thankful for @loveisblindnetflix for my forever Ezgo and all the memories we’ve made thus far."

Season 3 of the show filmed in 2021, but aired in fall 2022. Viewers saw Zanab accept Cole's proposal but then struggle when they returned to their life in Dallas, Texas.

Eventually, Zanab rejected Cole at the altar, saying he'd "shattered" her self-confidence. During the reunion special, she called Cole out for making comments that caused her to have body-image struggles and take on an extreme diet. Netflix aired footage referred to as the "Cuties scene," that Zanab had referenced. The scene was polarizing online with many feeling that Cole had not done anything wrong. Zanab later declared that she stood by everything she'd said about her ex. Cole has since called out Zanab for her actions.

"She played me, 100 percent she played me," Cole said of Zanab's speech in December 2022. "She told me that there was a chance that we were getting married. She said she was 100 or 1,000 percent ready to marry me at that last date and then we talked off-camera and I let her know I wasn't ready to get married."

RELATED CONTENT:

'Love Is Blind' Season 3: Women Tell All and Share Relationship Updates (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

'Love Is Blind' Stars Alexa, Colleen and More Show Support for Zanab

'Love Is Blind': Cole Reacts to 'Cuties' Scene, Says Zanab Played Him

'Love Is Blind' Star Zanab Pens Message to Cole After Reunion Special

Related Gallery