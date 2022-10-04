Love Is Blind stars Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones made their split official by filing for divorce.

McNeely filed a petition for dissolution of marriage with Chicago's Cook County clerk's office late last month. In court docs obtained by Us Weekly, McNeely cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. The outlet also reported that McNeely and Jones have already worked out a settlement to divvy up assets and address any issues of spousal support.

The filing does not come as any shock to Love Is Blind fans, as the couple announced their separation and plans to file for divorce in August.

"After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing," McNeely and Jones said in a joint statement shared to Instagram. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that’s okay, Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best."

The statement continued, "We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives. Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience. To the Love Is Blind family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support. Each of you have brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives. This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love. We don’t regret a single thing!"

The post was simply captioned, "We love you all! ♥️."

Not long after releasing the statement McNeely spoke about the backlash she faced following the announcement, and how she went to sleep crying after comments of her split. Addressing it in an episode of her podcast, Feel in the Blank, McNeely said her comments section was full of people "making assumptions" about a couple they don't even know.

"Of course, the announcement came out this week of Jarrette and I's divorce. I should have did what Jarrette did and just turned off all my comments to begin with, but I just couldn't help myself and, by the end of the day, I went to sleep crying," McNeely revealed.

McNeely, 28, and Jones, 32, got engaged and married during the season 2 finale of the reality dating competition. Fans of the show saw the couple promising to have each other’s back like “a thong in a butt crack” after they tied the knot during a ceremony officiated by Jones’ father.

"I just feel like I'm supposed to be with you. You were made for me, and I was made for you," McNeely said to her husband during the ceremony.

"No other woman has accepted me for who I am, flaws and all," Jones told her at the time. "This all happened through walls, and I knew that this was something that was real, something that was strong, and something that can withstand the test of time."

