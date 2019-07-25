An Islander's time in the villa is officially over.

Thursday's episode of Love Island got right to the nitty gritty, announcing a recoupling ceremony set for that night. With 15 people at the villa, the girls were tasked with choosing who they wanted to couple up with -- leaving one guy to be sent home.

The fate of three men were in the hands of Kyra and Katrina, who had been entertaining the idea of getting to know another Islander. Getting right into the recoupling, five couples were solid and confident in moving forward as a pair. However, one original couple was torn apart by the recent addition of a new Islander.

While Kyra had been with Cashel since the beginning of the series, things got shaken up once Eric arrived to the villa and actively pursued her. When it was time to make her big decision, she ended up switching partners and picking Eric.

That left Katrina with two men, Cashel and Winston. So who ended heading home?

Viewers saw Winston having to say goodbye to the Islanders, with Cashel shocked that it wasn't him being sent packing.

Here are the couples as they stand:

Alexandra with Dylan

Aissata with Yamen

Elizabeth with Zac

Caro with Ray

Kelsey with Weston

Kyra with Eric

Katrina with Cashel

What happens in the Hideaway ________________. #LoveIslandUSApic.twitter.com/Rq8vdN8YcA — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) July 26, 2019

Following the ceremony, which left one OG couple broken up with and another stronger than ever, Elizabeth and Zac got chosen to spend the night all by themselves in the Hideaway room. The couples then got to know what America thought about them during a fill-in-the-blank game of bingo.

But it wasn't all fun and games for the Islanders. In true Love Island fashion, one couple risks the chance of being eliminated as now it is up to America to vote for their favorites. The least liked will be sent home in Friday's episode.

Meanwhile, ET spoke with Winston after the elimination, where he expressed how "bummed" he was it didn't work out.

"Honestly, I'm still bummed it didn't work out," he admitted. "I wish it would have gone a different way, but that's the way the cookie crumbles."

So would he have changed anything from his Love Island experience? "Absolutely nothing," he confessed, adding, "This is the one thing where I'm like, I think I did exactly what I wanted to do."

Check out ET's official Love Island after-show, Love After the Island, on Friday to hear more from Winston and his fellow eliminated Islanders. Plus, get exclusive insight into the show from Islanders Christen McAllister and Mallory Santic, who join us in studio, alongside superfan Bri Cuoco, to break down everything that went on during week three of Love Island. Episodes go live at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on ETonline.

Download the ET Live mobile app from the Google Play store or Apple App Store. Or stream ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV device.

For more on this season of Love Island, check out the video below. New episodes air weeknights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

