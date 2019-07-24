They come and they go.

This week on Love Island, six new arrivals went on six dates and set their sights on who they wanted to couple up with. After a couple days of getting to know each other, Wednesday's episode ended in a surprising elimination.

With 17 Islanders at the villa, the public voted for which newbies they wanted to keep, and which were being sent home. First up, Kelsey and Eric were instantly saved by the viewers.

Meanwhile, Marli, Aissata, Ray and George were in the bottom four and were asked to make a plea as to why they should stay. Then it was up to the remaining Islanders to choose who would get a second chance.

So who packed their bags and said goodbye? George and Marli.

But not all are safe, because Thursday's episode will see a recoupling, which will undoubtedly make the OG couples test their love. One couple viewers can count on staying true to one another is Zac and Elizabeth, who enjoyed a sweet and romantic date on Wednesday.

As for Kyra and Cashel, their love could be on the rocks now that Eric is safe, and has been putting all his effort into pursuing the brunette beauty. What will happen? Tune in to find out.

