'Love Island' Cast Faces First Elimination -- See Who Was Sent Packing!

After a week of getting to know each other, the first recoupling took place on Love Island!

The new CBS dating reality series kicked off with a bang, introducing 10 hopefuls looking for love. But new challenges and people were soon thrown in the mix to spice things up. After coupling up, bringing in new faces which added some drama, and participating in several steamy challenges, Friday's episode saw the Islanders choosing whether to stay in the couple they were in or switch it up.

This time around, the six girls had to decide who out of the seven guys they wanted to be with, which meant leaving one male contestant to sail back home.

Before the big pair-up, the two newest additions to the house, Cormac and Dylan, went on dates with girls of their choosing -- after having previously been paired up by America's vote. Cormac chose Elizabeth, while Dylan got some one-on-one time with Mallory.

The rest of the group all got together to talk about how their dates went, with Caro revealing that she wasn't too into the person she went out with. Zac, on his end, expressed concern for Cormac going out with Elizabeth, who he's been having a real connection with.

While Elizabeth was on her date with Cormac, she said that she was open to giving another person a chance after only getting to know Zac four days ago. However, there was nothing to worry about, as after her date she took a moment to reassure Zac that she was only interested in him.

Things then got sizzling when the Islanders participated in a fun game of "Going Commando," where the men battled it across a sexy boot camp in the sexiest way possible as the women attacked them with paint. It was then up the the ladies to decide who was is the sexiest Sergeant. The winner: Michael.

Michael: "They're probably gonna pick me up and carry me around the villa." The bromance is strong. #LoveIslandUSApic.twitter.com/zkXHd4CjnB — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) July 13, 2019

The Islanders then got a reality check when they got a text that announced a recoupling, so it was time to "#getpickedorgetpacking." When the big recoupling ceremony took place, it was a shocking turn of events for the Islanders. So who ended up going home?

Timothy Kuratek/CBS via Getty Images

As Michael said goodbye to the Islanders and was sent home packing, here are the couples as they stand:

Kyra with Cashal

Elizabeth with Zac

Alana with Yamen

Mallory with Weston

Alexandra with Dylan

Caro with Cormac

Be sure to get even more Love Island with ET's aftershow, Love After the Island, hosted by ET's Lauren Zima, where we will recap the series weekly with commentary, special guests and exclusive interviews with eliminated Islanders. Episodes will air Fridays at 9 a.m. PT on ETonline, ET Live and the ET YouTube channel.

Download the ET Live mobile app from the Google Play store or Apple App Store. Or stream ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV device.

Love Island airs weeknights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Love Island': Mallory Can't Stop Talking About How John Mayer Is the 'Perfect' Man for Her

'Love Island': Islanders Reveal Steamy Secrets About Their Past Romances!

'Love Island' Premieres in the U.S.! Check Out the Best Memes and Reactions

Related Gallery