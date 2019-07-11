Should John Mayer hop on a plane to Fiji?

On Thursday's episode of Love Island, two new boys, surfer dude Dylan and Irishman Cormac, entered the Villa looking for love and one of them learned very quickly that he may have some stiff competition when it comes to Mallory.

It's been no secret how much Mallory adores John Mayer, so much so that she has name-dropped the singer-songwriter in every episode of Love Island thus far -- and there have only been three!

During a one-on-one conversation, new boy Dylan tries to get to know Mallory on a deeper level. At first, their cute banter covered the basics -- what Mallory's current situation is, if she's open to connecting with the newbies -- before John Mayer's name popped up again in conversation. Of course.

"I don't know... I'm still getting to know everybody. Everybody's really cool but I'm not, like, picky but I have a type," Mallory begins to explain.

"What's your type?" Dylan asks, thinking that he'll get some insight into the traits Mallory's into.

"I like guys who are creative and artistic... and more mellow because I'm mellow," Mallory responds, leaving Dylan to suggest that she's very much attracted to musician types. Famous last words!

"Like, John Mayer is my favorite man. He's so super smart. He's literally like a creative genius and he's like so hot," Mallory gushes. "He has all the tattoos. He's so cute. He's so perfect. Have you listened to the way he talks and how he presents himself? He's so... amazing."

The conversation gets even better when Dylan can't even muster up the energy to lie to Mallory about paying attention to something as specific as John Mayer's speaking voice. "I haven't even thought about that, to be honest," Dylan hilariously says. Seriously, what must be going through his mind at this moment?!

So far, no word yet from John Mayer about how he feels about being the unexpected star of Love Island .

Love Island airs weeknights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

