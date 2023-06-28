Love That BERF Shirt from 'The Bear'? Here's Where You Can Get It

The first season of FX's The Bear broke Hulu's streaming records as the most-watched FX comedy series ever, and it's reported season two is poised to break those numbers. We get it, because the show is that good. The show is so beloved that it's not surprising that people want a tasty piece of it. Note: Spoiler ahead!

Fans of the show watch as Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) comes back home to work at his late brother's restaurant, The Original Beef of Chicagoland. In the season 2 premiere, the manager and previous owner's best friend, Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) sports a navy tee that says The Original BERF of Chicagoland and explains the shirt is a misprint that's essentially now a collector's item.

Because the internet is so wonderful, T-shirt suppliers have now started releasing their own misprinted shirts so you can have a collector's item of your very own.

If you've somehow gotten by without watching this amazing, award-winning show about a struggling kitchen in Chicago, and are wondering what all the hype is about, all episodes of The Bear are available to watch on Hulu. Plus, Hulu is offering a free month-long trial to new users.

