Luann de Lesseps is trading golds, diamonds, caviar for... deep-fried testicles?!

The Real Housewives of New York City alum chows down on the delicacy in ET's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's all-new episode of Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake. Lu and co-star Sonja Morgan hit up the annual Testicle Festival in Benton, Illinois, to mix and mingle with the locals, as they continue their six-week project of helping to refresh the town in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pair sidles up to a booth, where a vendor offers them some beef balls.

"The only balls I'm interested in are attached to a man!" Sonja tells him. "I don't eat 'em, I lick 'em."

Lu, on the other hand, is down for the taste test, having already snacked on turkey testicles from another merchant.

"I do feel bad for Lu," Sonja narrates, looking on in horror. "Six weeks of no d is not something she's used to; at this point, Luann will eat any balls she meets."

The pork-rind-esque treat goes down easy, with Luann celebrating her feasting feat by ringing a cowbell. Then, she pulls out breath spray to avoid having "testicle breath," sharing her spritz with the man who served her!

Meanwhile, Sonja tries to capture the crowd's attention to promote the Benton Follies variety show she and Luann are coordinating at the civic center, which will raise money for additional projects they plan to carry out before they leave town.

"There's a lot of people spending money to eat balls, which means they can spend money to buy tickets to come to the follies," she remarks. "And the money goes to the food pantry! How can you go wrong?"

"We get things done," Sonja told ET ahead of the show's premiere, claiming she doesn't believe other reality stars would be up for the challenge. "I really don't think another Housewife could do it seriously. Think about it!"

"We did build a whole playground, the jungle gym itself I think that thing was $140,000," she noted. "I’m like, who do I have to f**k in this town to get a car? And who do I actually have to give a b**wjob to to get the jungle gym? Did I go out with that guy?"

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

