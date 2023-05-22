The 'Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake' Trailer Is Here!

It's The Simple Life meets Schitt's Creek when The Real Housewives of New York City alums Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan land in the middle of Illinois.

Sonja trades in her townhouse for an extended motel stay alongside her cabaret-loving pal, Lu, in Bravo's new fish-out-of-water comedy, Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, and ET has your first look! The longtime Bravo-lebs leave the Upper East Side behind for Benton, Illinois, (population ~7,000), a small, Midwest town in need of some help after being hit hard by the pandemic. The ladies' goal is simple: help spruce up the city... but the mayor quickly realizes they might not have the skill set to pull off all the improvements needed.

From building a new playground to revitalizing the local theater with a full-on variety show (Paula Abdul cameo included!), and creating connections with locals along the way (even some in the biblical sense...), Luann and Sonja use their ingenuity to help improve the surroundings and rally the town's spirits. Whether they're searching for the famous crappie fish in the lake with their bare hands (hence the show's title), or going mudding with monster trucks, only one thing is for sure with this duo: hijinks and hilarity are sure to follow.

Check out the trailer here:

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake premieres with back-to-back half-hour episodes on Sunday, July 9, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. The series moves to its regular time slot the following week, Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/PT, after the season 14 premiere of the revamped The Real Housewives of New York City.

RELATED CONTENT:

Luann de Lesseps Responds to Rumor She's Quitting 'RHONY' Amid Reboot (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Meet 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy' Cast

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan's New 'RHONY' Spin-Off Show Revealed

Dorinda Medley on Her 'RHUGT' Drama With Vicki and That 'RHONY' Reboot