Warning: Spoilers ahead! Do not proceed if you haven't watched Lucifer 5B!

The precinct may look a little different without Dan. Lucifer's Kevin Alejandro is opening to ET’s Katie Krause about Dan’s death in Lucifer 5B and what that means for season 6 of the show.

Alejandro was just as shocked as fans were when he learned that Dan was being killed off the show, but ultimately said it was a good choice and great storytelling on the part of the writers' room.

"When it comes to situations like that where a character's going to be killed off or go through a big change, those discussions start pretty early," Alejandro tells ET. "I was absolutely satisfied with what everyone decided to do, because it was just for story reasons and character arc, to where the audience is just getting to understand who this person is, and before they fully evolve, they're ripped out. I thought it was such a really good choice and strong storytelling on their part."

What's more, Dan died in Chloe's arms while the now co-parents were working on a case together, bringing their relationship and friendship full circle.

"They developed, throughout the arc of the several seasons that we've done, a real genuine respect and a different kind of love for each other, so it just made sense for him to die in the arms of the one person who really truly understands who he is," Alejandro explains.

But Chloe wasn't the only one impacted by Dan's death. Trixie was hit the hardest, and "watching Trixie lose her dad, for me, it was the most heartbreaking," Alejandro says of the moment that brought the cast and crew to tears.

This isn't the last we see of Dan, though. While the pair has come to blows in the past over Chloe, Lucifer may be just the person to help Dan return from the afterlife. Now that Lucifer is God, a new set of possibilities have opened up for his abilities, outside of the underworld.

"It's definitely not the last you're going to see of Dan," Alejandro teases. "It could be through flashbacks, it could be through trying to decide what's going on."

And it won't be the last time we see Dan on Earth either, whether it's Lucifer bringing him back or through Dan working out his own personal demons and inner guilt.

"The thing with guilt is that there really is no one who can help you. You have to help you," he explained. "I think a lot of what happens with Dan is really just lost introspectively within himself trying to figure out his own demons, so to speak, and why things happened to him the way they did because it happened so abruptly. That's what you'll find. You'll find there is no help other than you helping yourself, basically."

Adding, "I was on set a little bit in season 6, so he's definitely coming back, just not the way everyone thinks he's coming back."

While these big shifts in the show may be a lot for fans to handle, Alejandro is confident fans will understand where all these decisions have come from and why they were necessary when they see season 6.

"I would describe season 6 as a genuine emerge to what we've created from the beginning," Alejandro shares. "There are throwbacks and clues to other episodes that only you if you've followed our journey from the beginning you'll pick up on. It was a genuine emerge, not only to what we created, but to, I think what you guys, what the fans, what our audience, expects."

Lucifer 5B is streaming now on Netflix.

