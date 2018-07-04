Lucy Hale and Riley Smith Split Shortly After Their Show ‘Life Sentence’ Is Cancelled (Exclusive)

Lucy Hale and Riley Smith have called it quits after just a few months.

The Life Sentence co-stars have split, ET has learned. A source tells ET that “both have moved on.” Their CW series was cancelled in May, and the source also tells ET that Smith will soon be moving to Chicago to begin production on his new TV series, Proven Innocent. He also has a new album coming out.

The exes first sparked romance rumors this past Valentine’s Day, showing off some PDA in Los Angeles. Shortly after their show was cancelled, they were photographed having fun on vacation together in Hawaii.

Hale and Smith’s romance came after the Pretty Little Liars star split from her longtime boyfriend, Anthony Kalabretta, in May 2017.

Over the weekend, Hale was spotted holding hands with actor Ryan Rottman while out and about in Los Angeles, causing many fans to think she’d moved on from Smith.

For more, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Lucy Hale on Cutting Down ‘Disease’-Like Social Media Addiction to Stop Being ‘Miserable’

'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists': Sofia Carson Says Troian Bellisario & Lucy Hale May Be Involved!

Why Lucy Hale Waited Years to Reveal 'PLL' Co-Star Drew Van Acker Inspired 'Lie a Little Better' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery