Lucy Hale Fights for Her Life in the Desert In Thrilling First 'Borrego' Trailer (Exclusive)
Watch ‘Borrego’ Trailer Starring Lucy Hale and Nicholas Gonzalez…
‘The Hating Game’ Trailer: Watch Lucy Hale in Best-Selling Novel…
Tony Hale on 'Hocus Pocus 2' and Bringing 'Clifford' to the Big …
'Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas': Watch the Holiday Movie's Fest…
Kenny G on His Collab With The Weeknd and Why His Music Has Stay…
Watch ‘Hawkeye’ Behind-the-Scenes Featurette With Jeremy Renner …
Watch Joe Jonas and Niall Horan Go Undercover and Roast Each Oth…
Watch Simu Liu and Awkwafina’s Behind-the-Scenes Outtakes From ‘…
‘Spencer’ First Look: Watch Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana Ta…
Watch Tom Hardy and Cast of ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s Behin…
Watch Jace Norman Return as Henry Hart in 'Danger Force' (Exclus…
Watch ‘That Girl Lay Lay’ Cast Get Festive With Christmas Carols…
‘Married At First Sight’: Watch Michaela Confront Zack at Housto…
Snoop Dog’s Smooth Pastor Swift Returns to 'BMF’: Watch the Snea…
GRAMMY Nominations 2022: Surprises, Snubs and Battles to Watch!
Watch Justin Bieber Perform 'Christmas Love' for 'A Home For the…
Watch Becky G React to Her 2021 AMAs Win for Favorite Female Lat…
Watch Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson Sing Each Other's Songs!
'Law & Order: SVU' Alum Jamie Gray Hyder Stars in Hallmark's 'Su…
In the wrong place at the wrong time! Lucy Hale is fighting to survive assassins, drug mules and the dangers of the desert in her new action-packed crime thriller Borrego.
Hale stars as Elly, a young botanist researching invasive plant species in the Borrego dessert, in California, who inadvertently witnesses a drug mule's ultralight plane crash in the hills.
When she goes to help possible survivors of the crash, the injured drug smuggler takes her hostage at gun point, with the intention of using her help -- as well as her car -- to drive the drug payload to the drop-off point.
Things go sideways when Elly and her captor become the target of a cartel's hired killer who comes looking for the drugs and to clean up loose ends.
Meanwhile, the local Borrego Springs Sheriff and his daughter get wrapped up in the mayhem when he stumbles across two bodies and begins investigating Elly's disappearance.
Between running out of water and roasting in the beating sun, high-speed chases on motorbikes and having to contend professional killers, Elly will be facing the fight of her life to escape the desert in one piece.
Borrego -- written and directed by Jesse Harris and co-starring Leynar Gomez, Nicholas Gonzalez, Jorge A. Jimenez, and Olivia Trujillo -- hits theaters, digital and on demand on January 14th.
RELATED CONTENT:
'The Hating Game': Watch Lucy Hale in the Novel Adaptation's Trailer
Lucy Hale Was 'Mortified' By Auditioning for 'Fifty Shades of Grey'
Lucy Hale on 'Katy Keene' Cancellation & Being 'More Single Than Ever'