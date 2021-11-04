Lucy Hale's new project is almost here! ET is exclusively debuting the trailer for The Hating Game, the film adaptation of Sally Thorne's 2016 novel of the same name.

Hale stars alongside Austin Stowell in the flick as two co-workers who experience hate at first sight. "I'm trapped here, day after endless day with my one maniacal nemesis," Hale's Lucy Hutton says in the trailer.

When Lucy and Joshua (Stowell) are up for the same promotion, their dislike for each other only strengthens.

"If you get the job I'll resign, just like you will if I do," Lucy tells Joshua.

"I'm incapable of giving you that pleasure," he replies.

"It's not the first time you've said that to a woman, is it?" she fires back.

While Lucy is sure that she hates Joshua "with a passion," her sexy dreams about him and plan for "psychological warfare" through flirting eventually lead to some hot hookups and maybe even love.

"I have a theory," Lucy says, "hating someone feels disturbingly like falling in love with them."

The Hating Game premieres Dec. 10 in theaters and on VOD.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lucy Hale on ‘Katy Keene’ Cancellation and Feeling ‘More Single Than Ever’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Lucy Hale Was 'Mortified' By Auditioning for 'Fifty Shades of Grey'

Lucy Hale on 'Katy Keene' Cancellation & Being 'More Single Than Ever'

Lucy Hale Remembers Meeting Meghan Markle on Set of Her First Pilot (Exclusive)

Related Gallery