Is romance in the air for Lucy Hale and John Owen Lowe? The pair certainly have tongues wagging after being spotted together over the weekend.

The 35-year-old actress and 29-year-old actor/writer were photographed leaving the Tocaya Modern Mexican restaurant in Studio City on Saturday, with John carrying some food in a white to-go bag. The Katy Keene star kept it casual in a black sleeveless top, high-waisted light blue jeans, black slide sandals, and black sunglasses. John, the son of Rob Lowe, opted for a similar vibe, wearing a sleeveless cream-knit vest and beige loose pants.

While Lucy nor John have spoken out to confirm or deny the dating rumors, they do follow each other on Instagram. Fans began speculating something was going on between the two when Lucy commented on one of the Unstable star's posts back in April.

The post in question was shared on April 1 and celebrated John's six-year sobriety anniversary.

"Six years ago today I took my last sip of alcohol. If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, reach out. Ask for help. I did and it changed my life," John captioned the inspiring post.

Lucy, who has been candid about her struggle with alcohol and addiction, commented, "This is amazing. You are amazing. Bright & shiny human ❤."

In February 2023, Lucy revealed to her Instagram followers that she had recently celebrated one year of sobriety -- which she commemorated with a special cake.

"Bear with me, this is an alternative Valentine's Day post," she wrote, alongside the photo of a sprinkle-covered cake with the words "1 Year!" written in icing. "This is a post about self-love and about the greatest thing I've ever done."

Lucy explained, "On January 2, 2023 I celebrated one year of sobriety."

"While this journey has mostly been private, I felt compelled tonight to let anyone who is struggling know that you are not alone and you are loved," the actress added.

Later that year, Lucy opened up for the first time about her earliest recollections of drinking as a guest on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

"The first time I ever had alcohol... I was probably 12, or 13? I was in Florida, on vacation... and we drank Green Apple Pucker," Lucy recalled. "I remember my very first experience with alcohol was the same as when it ended. I blacked out -- at 12 years old. I don't remember what happened, I threw up, I got very sick, and I remember being so distraught when I realized what had happened."

"I was like, 'Oh my god, my mom is going to be so disappointed in me,'" she added.

Lucy explained, "I didn't realize I had a problem until my early 20s," which is when she first realized how frequently she thought about drinking and how she felt uncomfortable going out and not having alcohol. Thus, she decided to seek help.

"I went to rehab when I was 23," she revealed. "I don't think anyone on the show [Pretty Little Liars] knew. And it was my choice, too."

"That was a pivotal moment in my life," she added. "[But] I wasn't ready to give up drinking, which is why I didn't get sober until I was 32."

At the time, Lucy said she'd been clean and sober for two years -- and credited her sobriety, at least in part, to having gotten COVID-19 during the pandemic, which forced her to stay in, lay low, and avoid a lot of the social situations that would often lead to heavy drinking.

"Without having COVID, I might not have gotten sober -- or committed to it," she confessed.

Meanwhile, John and his father are gearing up for the release of Unstable season 2. In the show, Rob and John star as (you guessed it) father and son.

John plays Jackson, the shy child of eccentric tech CEO Ellis Dragon (Rob), who is in a downward spiral after the death of his wife. Jackson must step in to help save his father and the company before he spins the whole situation into utter chaos.

ET spoke with the father-son duo in June, during which the younger of the two Lowe family members joked that fans of the pair should soak up all the time they get together on the show as it could be a while before they do another TV show or movie together.

"Would you do another project with me? If something came up, would you?" Rob asked. "If I wanted you to, would you?"

"It depends on what project," John joked.

Rob asserted that they could pick up the mantle from the Sheen family, including Martin Sheen, Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estevez, who have collaborated on numerous projects over the years.

"Yeah, but they cared less about like nepo babies back then," John quipped. "I got to get away from you, man. I got to go do some other stuff... Maybe in like 10 years."

Unstable season 2 premieres on Netflix Aug. 1.

