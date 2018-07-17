Ludacris Says Seeing Celebrities on His ‘Fear Factor’ Is ‘Funny’ (Exclusive)

Fear Factor is back and this time celebrities are getting in on the action!

In the season premiere episode of MTV’s Celebrity Fear Factor, rapper Tyga and superfan Jordan are both trapped in a tank of ice that is quickly filling up with freezing water. The guys are tasked with looking for plugs to stop the water at the bottom of the tank.

“My hands went numb instantly and I couldn’t feel a thing,” Jordan explains in the clip. “In my head I thought, ‘I’m about to quit right now.’”

From hip-hop artists to reality TV stars, some of your favorite celebs will face their fears in crazy, and sometime disgusting, challenges this season.

“It's always funny to see people that you've seen in other aspects of television, seeing them compete on this show,” host Ludacris tells ET. “You think you know someone because of their personality on another TV show, but then they get on here and it make you realize you didn't know that person at all.”

MTV’s revival of the hit competition series became the network’s highest-rated series premiere when it debuted last year. The ratings success is a double win for Ludacris, who also serves as a producer on the show.

“I have fun every, single episode,” Ludacris says. “I'm just as entertained as everybody else. We always try to grow, we always try to get even more creative with these challenges and now we have some celebrity episodes.”

The rapper may wear a couple of hats on the show, but don’t count on seeing him participate in any of the challenges anytime soon-- not if MTV has anything to do with it!

“They won't allow me to participate in any of these things!” Ludacris explains. “I would have participated in a lot.”

Celebrity Fear Factor premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.

