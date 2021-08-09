Ludacris Welcomes Daughter Chance Oyali Bridges With Wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue
Ludacris is now a dad of four girls! The Atlanta rapper and actor has welcomed his second child with his wife, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue. Ludacris took to Instagram Monday to share that the happy couple welcomed their daughter, Chance, on July 28.
"The Movie 'Girls, Girls, Girls, Girls' starring Chris Bridges, coming soon.. 😂😂😂😂Chance Oyali Bridges. Born 7:57am 7/28/21 🙏🏾," the F9 actor shared alongside a set of photos of he and his wife holding the newborn.
Eudoxie shared the same set of photos along with a sweet snap of their five-year-old daughter, Cadence giving her baby sister a kiss.
"Our Chance Oyali Bridges came 2 weeks early and we are blessed to have another beautiful angel named after my late grandmother. ❤️🙏🏽 7/28/2021," the model captioned the announcement.
Ludacris announced in May that he and his wife were expecting their second child together. The rapper -- who is also a dad to daughter Cai, 6, and daughter Karma, 18, from previous relationships -- shared the news in a sweet birthday post for his wife. Eudoxie proudly showed off her baby bump in the pics, posing in front of a table filled with flower arrangements.
"How is it YOUR Birthday & Your Giving Me The Greatest Gift?" Ludacris captioned the post. "Joyeux Anniversaire Mrs Bridges 👼🏽."
Fans and celeb friends like Taraji P. Henson and Ne-Yo offered their well wishes in the comments, congratulating the couple on their soon-to-be bundle of joy.
Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Bridges, included a sweet tribute to his daughters during the F9 premiere. His three-piece suit was complete with an inscription on the inside of his jacket that read, "Christopher Bridges and the Bridges girls."
For more on the girl dad, watch the video below.
