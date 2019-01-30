It's "Despacito" like you've never heard it before.

Luis Fonsi stopped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday, where he and Jimmy Fallon hilariously rewrote his biggest hit with the wackiest lyrics.

The talk show host kicked it off, singing: "Flaming Hot Cheetos, they hurt my tummy but I still eat though. Would be so yummy in a beef burrito. God, I hope they are considered Keto."

Fonsi went next, switching "Despacito" with "Jared Leto." "Jared Leto all your acting choices are so neato. You look so handsome in a white tuxedo. I really hope you get the Oscar win repeat-o."

It didn't stop there because the two finished with a silly duet that included the word speedo. Watch the final performance below.

During his Tonight Show appearance, the Puerto Rican singer also performed his new single "Imposible," off his upcoming album, Vida.

ET spoke with Fonsi last month, where he expressed how excited he was to be releasing his first album in four years.

“2019 is going to be a beautiful year,” Fonsi said. “I'm releasing my album in 2019, I haven't released an album in four years, so it's like going back to school after being out of school for a long time.”

“They're really special and personal songs,” he continued. “The [album will include] big, uptempo songs like 'Despacito' and will also include beautiful ballads."

