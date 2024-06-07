Get excited – Spotify House's lineup this year may be the best yet!

The streaming platform is back and better than ever to celebrate its fifth year at CMA Fest. Spotify House is making a major return to Nashville's iconic Ole Red venue from June 6-8 with a stacked list of performers.

The country music event will be co-hosted by ET's Cassie DiLaura and singer Lily Rose, who is set to perform. Musicians including Luke Bryan, Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Dasha, Lady A, Little Big Town, Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley and more will take the main stage.

"We're about to have a TIME!!!!!! 😍🙌," DiLaura commented on Spotify and Hot Country's joint Instagram announcement.

"SPOTIFY HOME. Y'all gonna be sick of me," Rose wrote.

The CMA Fest 2024 event's list of acts continues with many of today's top country stars and rising artists including Ashley McBryde, Avery Anna, BRELAND, Brett Young, Cole Swindell, Corey Kent, Danielle Bradbery, Dustin Lynch, Dylan Gossett, Ella Langley, Graham Barham, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Koe Wetzel, Lauren Watkins, Mackenzie Carpenter, Mason Ramsey, Matt Schuster, Michael Warren, Mickey Guyton, Midland, Mitchell Tenpenny, Old Dominion, Owen Riegling, Parker McCollum, Riley Green, Russell Dickerson, Sam Barber, Tucker Wetmore and Wyatt Flores.

Fans should also expect surprise guests.

"It's hard to believe that we are about to celebrate our fifth year bringing Spotify House to CMA Fest in June," said Jackie Augustus, Spotify's lead of country and folk artist partnerships, in a statement.

"Since we first started hosting this event in 2018, Spotify House has become a beloved part of our year-round support and dedication to all things country music," she continued. "We feel so privileged to have been able to present the many incredible artists who have graced our stages, and we are excited to once again bring our playlists to life and showcase some of the best and brightest in country music today."

Ahead of the event, Spotify launched a playlist featuring music by artists on the lineup, so fans can prepare for what they'll hear at Ole Red on Broadway.

Beyond Spotify House, the 51st annual CMA Fest will take place across 10 stages in downtown Nashville from June 6-9 with a lineup featuring Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini and more.

