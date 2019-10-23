Luke Bryan has another prestigious trophy to add to his accolades.

On Tuesday night, the 43-year-old country music star was performing at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, for their Opry Goes Pink event, benefitting breast cancer research, and, as his set drew to a close, he was surprised with an announcement -- he'd won the Academy of Country Music's first-ever Album of the Decade Award for his 2013 record Crash My Party.

Upon receiving the trophy, Bryan immediately called his producers, Jeff and Jody Stevens, out onstage to be recognized for their roles in making the album.

"I haven't had the opportunity to thank them at an awards show, and I want everyone to know how hard these guys have worked," he explained onstage. "Crash My Party was just a life-changing album for us. We didn't know it at the time. We were just in there... loving making music for you guys. And when it came out, it blew my mind, the love and support we had from the fans and everybody."

Rarely do we let interruptions happen during the #Opry broadcast, but when we do, it's because @ACMawards is presenting @LukeBryanOnline with ALBUM OF THE DECADE for "Crash My Party!" Congratulations, Luke! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/QjUj3Tq7nz — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) October 23, 2019

Crash My Party was Bryan's fourth album, which managed to reach No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and the all-genre Hot 200 chart.

According to a press release, the ACM Album of the Decade Award "recognizes an album that has impacted country music over the decade. The factors considered include success at radio of singles released from album, album concept, commercial media, sales and streaming, artistic merit and ACM Award recognition."

Check out the American Idol judge's full acceptance speech above.

