'Luke Cage' Star Mike Colter and Wife Iva Expecting Baby No. 2

Mike Colter is going to be a new dad once again.

The Luke Cage star and his wife, Netflix executive Iva Colter, are expecting their second child!

The expectant parents walked the red carpet at the premiere of the second season of Luke Cage at The Edison Ballroom in New York on Thursday, where the mom-to-be had her growing baby bump on display in a curve-hugging yellow dress.

The beaming Marvel star proudly rested his hand on her baby bump as they posed for photos.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

“We are feeling happy but a bit nervous as well," the couple said in a statement to People on Thursday. "It’s a new member of the family."

"While it will shift focus for us again, our daughter Niles will probably be affected the most, so we are making sure she feels comfortable and excited with the change to our growing family," they added.

Mike and Iva -- who is currently six-months pregnant -- welcomed their first daughter, Naiella, in June 2016.

In commemoration of her third birthday, the proud papa took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos of his little girl's fun B-day festivities.

"This weekends birthday celebration was a success!" Colter wrote. "I didn’t grow up celebrating birthdays (maybe because we were financially challenged) anyhow it felt good to make her happy and see her smile. Thanks to all who came out to celebrate."

Congrats to the happy couple!

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Mike Colter and Marvel Bosses Dish on the Epic 'Luke Cage' Origin Episode

Here's Your First Look at Krysten Ritter and Mike Colter's Luke Cage in 'Marvel's Jessica Jones'

Eva Longoria Gives Birth to Baby Boy: Find Out His Name and See the First Pic!

Related Gallery