Luke Combs is a dad! The country singer took to Instagram Tuesday to share that he and his wife, Nicole, welcomed their first child together on Father's Day.

"Welp. he decided that Father's Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn’t agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy," Combs wrote next to a photo of him and his wife looking lovingly at the newborn. "Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good."

Combs also took the moment to share their baby boy's name and introduce him to the world.

"Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!" he added, ending the little one's birth announcement.

ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Combs about becoming a dad at CMA Fest in Nashville earlier this month, where he said he was ready for the baby.

"I don't think I'm nervous, think it's more like ready, is the word," Combs said.

Combs is getting ready to hit the road for his The Kind of Love We Make tour, and while he said he was more than ready to welcome their son, his tour bus wasn't quite babyproof.

"We built a new bus. We started building it a month before we knew, and so once the plans are done, it's kind of like, 'Well.' Literally just got it like two weeks ago, and it's like, 'Oh, great,'" the "Doin' This" singer shared.

"There's no baby functionality to it at all. I guess his first year will be delayed until the lease runs out," Combs joked.

The couple announced that they were expecting their first child together, back in January. Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, the pair revealed that they were having a baby boy who was set to make his debut in the spring.

Luke and Nicole started dating in 2016 and got engaged in November 2018 while in Hawaii.

In August 2020, the two became husband and wife in front of family at their home in southern Florida.

RELATED CONTENT

New Music Releases April 22: Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion, Luke Combs, The Kid LAROI and More

Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Expecting First Child Together

Luke Combs Pays for Funerals of 3 Country Fans Who Died at Festival

Luke Combs on Possibly Beating Taylor Swift's ACM ‘Entertainer of the Year’ Milestone (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery