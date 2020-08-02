Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking are husband and wife! ET has learned that the "When It Rains It Pours" country crooner and his longtime girlfriend got married in front of family at their home in southern Florida on Saturday.

"Despite the threat of a hurricane, the couple had a lovely intimate ceremony and will be celebrating with friends and family in the new year," a rep for the couple tells ET.

Combs took to Instagram on Sunday to share the news with fans, alongside sweet photos from his and Hocking's special day. "Yesterday was the best day of my life. I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicohocking, here’s to forever. 📸: @tiffany.brittin," he wrote.

Hocking shared the same photos, with the caption, "08.01.2020 ✨♥️ Yesterday was the most special day!! I’m so happy to spend the rest of my life with you! Although we wish would could have had every single one of our family & friends there, we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone next year! So excited to share more of this day soon. much love!"

Combs, 30, and Hocking started dating in 2016 and got engaged in November 2018. The musician shared the news on Instagram with a photo of the two in Maui. "She said yes a while ago but this is a way better place to take pictures than the kitchen. Can’t wait to spend forever with you @nicohocking I Love You! #Mahalo" the country singer wrote.

"You're stuck with me forever!" Hocking captioned her post.

Last month, Hocking celebrated her bachelorette party with her sister and gal pals. The then bride-to-be posted photos of herself enjoying the Florida beach, as well as pics of where they stayed, the bride-themed decorations and more.

"My sister threw me the most perfect bachelorette party this past week! It was so nice to get in the ocean & soak up the sunshine with my girls. You the best don’t evaaaa change 💙👯‍♀️," she wrote on one post.

ET spoke with Combs last year at the 2019 CMA Awards about his engagement and wedding plans.

"My fiancee does the heavy lifting," Combs said of the wedding planning. "But I'm definitely involved in the decision-making process, for sure."

When asked if he would have any of his famous friends sing at his wedding, he pondered the possibility before saying, "I want people to go and not have to worry about it."

See more in the video below.

Reporting by Cassie DiLaura.

