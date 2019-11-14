Nicole Kidman is becoming the one to watch when it comes to awards shows.

The 52-year-old actress sat front row at the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday to support her husband, Keith Urban, and fans couldn't get enough of her enthusiastic reactions to a few of the performances. First, Kidman was on her feet for Luke Combs' "Beer Never Broke My Heart," which judging from her dancing and singing along, is totally her jam.

Nicole Kidman singing along to @LukeCombs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart” is too awesome for words! #CMAawardspic.twitter.com/TJvVQPB3ws — Big Dave (@BigDaveB105) November 14, 2019

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban singing BNBMH is all I needed pic.twitter.com/YRNEvYBh0r — Luke Combs Updates (@LukeCombsUpdate) November 14, 2019

She was also a whole mood when dancing to Reba McEntire's "Fancy."

nicole kidman dancing to reba is what i like to call my brand pic.twitter.com/bL9zeDidAb — hannah jo (@cateislou) November 14, 2019

Urban performed his song, "We Were," during the awards show and was nominated for two awards, Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year, though he didn't win. Still, Kidman clearly enjoyed herself at the annual country music awards show -- and looked gorgeous in a sparkly orange-and-pink Versace dress with floral decal and fringed ends -- and later shared a cute picture of her and Urban embracing on Instagram.

"We had a great night!" she wrote. "Thanks for having us #CMA's xx."

Kidman has gone viral in the past during awards shows, including at the 2017 Oscars when she was captured clapping very strangely. She later explained that it was her 119 carats of Harry Winston jewels, which included a pear-shaped ring, that were responsible for her bizarre round of applause.

Who taught Nicole Kidman how to clap? pic.twitter.com/tBFHkm1qVX — UPROXX (@UPROXX) February 27, 2017

In January, she caused a stir again at the 2019 Golden Globes, when she seemingly ignored Rami Malek onstage. The interaction -- which came after Bohemian Rhapsody won for Best Picture, Drama -- showed Malek trying to say hello to Kidman while everyone was taking the stage, but she appeared to brush him off.

Rami Malek trying to talk to Nicole Kidman is like me trying to talk to my crush #goldenglobespic.twitter.com/WYS4fs6zTd — Abby 🌸🌟✨🎀💜🙃🦄 (@1AbbyRoad) January 7, 2019

"We're really good friends," Kidman later explained to ET. "I just did not feel his hand on my back."

"I love that man," she continued, sharing that the two actually exchanged emails laughing about the incident. "He's so gentle and softly spoken. He's a darling."

