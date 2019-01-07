Rami Malek may have been a champion at Sunday night’s 2019 Golden Globe Awards, but that doesn’t mean he can’t still get shot down.

The 37-year-old Bohemian Rhapsody star was caught on camera having an awkward and very relatable moment with veteran actress Nicole Kidman.

Kidman, 51, presented the Bohemian Rhapsody cast with the Best Picture - Drama award at the annual event. When everyone was walking off-stage, fans quickly spotted Malek reaching out to speak to Kidman, even placing his hand momentarily on her back, before smiling and giving up as she walked away without noticing him.

Rami Malek trying to talk to Nicole Kidman is like me trying to talk to my crush #goldenglobespic.twitter.com/WYS4fs6zTd — Abby Cadabby (@1AbbyRoad) January 7, 2019

Regardless, it was a big night for the actor! Earlier in the evening, Malek picked up the Best Actor award for his turn as the late Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic.

“I am so lucky to get to do what I do day in and day out and this is icing on top of that massive cake for me,” Malek told ET’s Nancy O’Dell of his trophy after his big win.

He also quipped that he didn’t “remember a single word” from his acceptance speech.

For more from the Golden Globes, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Rami Malek Wins Best Actor in a Drama at 2019 Golden Globes: 'I Am Beyond Moved'

7 Funniest Moments at the 2019 Golden Globes

2019 Golden Globes: The Best Memes and Viral Moments

Related Gallery