Bohemian Rhapsody took home the award for Best Motion Picture -- Drama at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday, beating out Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, If Beale Street Could Talk and the favorite to win: A Star Is Born.

The win came just after Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek beat A Star Is Born's Bradley Cooper for Best Actor in a Drama. Cooper also lost out on the award for Best Director, to Roma's Alfonso Cuarón.

"Now, that was unexpected," said Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King while accepting the Golden Globe. "Thank you so much to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The power of movies is that it brings us all together. Freddie Mercury and Queen did that so successfully through their music, and that's what we always wanted to accomplish in the cinemas. To see that magic come alive and to see the incredible response to this film has been truly humbling."

"I want to thank everyone. A huge thank you to Brian May, Roger Taylor. This my producing partner, 'Miami Beach.' Thank you so much for trusting me to put your lives on the screen. I know how tough that is," he continued. "One person I do want to say deserves a special mention is this guy, Rami Malek, guys. I mean, come on. What a performance. Unbelievable!"

King continued with a message to Mercury. "Thank you for showing us the power of embracing your true self. This one's for you. Thank you so much," he said.

Despite King's touching speech, fans were outraged by Bohemian Rhapsody's win over A Star Is Born, with many taking to Twitter to express their frustrations.

I feel personally hurt from how much A Star Is Born got robbed tonight #GoldenbGlobespic.twitter.com/J64RirssLX — Jared Haibon (@haibon_jared) January 7, 2019

'Bohemian Rhapsody' beating 'A Star Is Born' at the #GoldenGlobes is a hate crime. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) January 7, 2019

Everyone: A Star Is Born is going to win everything #GoldenGIobes



The HFPA: pic.twitter.com/sUzmTObXd6 — Y’all Won (@SylviaObell) January 7, 2019

Anyone who actually thinks that Bohemian Rhapsody was a better film than A Star is Born is wrong. — Ashley Iaconetti (@ashleyiaco) January 7, 2019

A Star is Born was snubbed in the last category. There’s nothing else to be said. Bohemian Rhapsody was a beautiful film, don’t get get me wrong, but not Best Picture — Colton J (@RahRahEnigma) January 7, 2019

And regardless of the upset, Cooper couldn't have been more proud of A Star Is Born when reacting to the film's many Globes nominations in December.

“I am very grateful A Star Is Born has touched so many people and to the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing our film with such abundance," he said in a statement at the time. "I've wanted to tell stories through film for as long as I can remember and I feel lucky even to have had the opportunity to do that – to be included in a community of such inspiring artists is incredibly humbling. A huge congrats to all of this morning’s nominees and especially to my dear friend, Lady Gaga."

