We just wanted to take another look at her!

Just ahead of Sunday’s 2019 Golden Globe Awards, a subtle nod is being made to the nominated film, A Star Is Born.

In Los Angeles, a billboard featuring Lady Gaga in character as Ally is currently located outside of the Chateau Marmont on the Sunset Strip. The exact same billboard in the exact same location was featured in the hit film.

The New York Times writer Kyle Buchanan shared photos of the real-life billboard to his Twitter account ahead of this weeknd’s first big awards show.

The film is up for five awards at the Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture — Drama, Best Actress for Gaga, Best Actor for co-star Bradley Cooper, Best Director for Cooper, and Best Original Song for “Shallow.”

Yup, they’ve put up an Ally billboard outside the Chateau Marmont on the Sunset Strip. Same place it’s supposed to be in A STAR IS BORN, albeit a little lower. pic.twitter.com/oeBfwaQvBu — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 4, 2019

"I was just hoping that I wouldn’t fail miserably. It’s vulnerable co-writing a story and telling it,” Cooper told ET’s Lauren Zima at the Palm Springs International Film Awards on Thursday. "The fact that it’s been well-received, I just want to savor it.”

