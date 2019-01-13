Nicole Kidman has a lot of love for Rami Malek, which is why she finds their awkward viral moment from the 2019 Golden Globes all the more cringeworthy.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the Destroyer star on the red carpet ahead of the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, and the actress opened up about seemingly ignoring the Bohemian Rhapsody star on stage last weekend.

"We're really good friends," Kidman explained. "I just did not feel his hand on my back."

The interaction -- which came after Bohemian Rhapsody won for Best Picture at the Golden Globes last Sunday -- seemed to show Malek trying to say hello to Kidman while everyone was taking the stage, but she appeared to brush him off.

Kidman said she was "mortified" by the accidental snubbing.

"I love that man. He's so gentle and softly spoken. He's a darling," Kidman gushed, adding that they were "both in a bit of a daze" at the time of the incident.

She added that they connected soon after the Globes to joke about what happened. "He sent me an email. I sent him an email... we were laughing, actually," Kidman shared.

The pair actually reunited on the red carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards, ahead of the big show.

In footage captured by ET, the pair were seen hugging, posing for photos and smiling as they chatted with each other.

Malek explained to ET on Wednesday that he found the whole Golden Globes drama "ridiculous."

"She's been a friend for a long time, and that's why the whole thing I find absolutely ridiculous and hilarious," he said. "But I'm having a laugh about it all."

"I got up there, and I was in such a daze I don't even know how I put together a collection of words that sounded coherent," Malek added. “So the fact that I knew Nicole [was there], I was like, 'Oh, here's a bit of safety.' And then she just didn't see me. It was as simple as that."

Check out the video below to hear more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nicole Kidman and Rami Malek Warmly Reunite After Awkward Golden Globes Moment

Rami Malek Recalls ‘Very Awkward’ Golden Globes Moment With Nicole Kidman

Watch Rami Malek’s Awkward Onstage Golden Globes Snub From Nicole Kidman

Related Gallery