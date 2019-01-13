Nicole Kidman and Rami Malek shared a warm embrace at the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday.

The encounter came just days after an awkward moment between the two actors at the Golden Globe Awards went viral.

As Malek took the stage after his Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, won the Golden Globe for best motion picture – drama, he approached Kidman (who presented the award), but she seemed to snub him as he tried to shake her hand.

However, all appeared well as Kidman and Malek ran into each other on the red carpet at Sunday’s awards ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

In footage captured by ET, the pair were seen hugging, posing for photos and smiling as they chatted with each other.

Malek explained to ET on Wednesday that he found the whole Golden Globes drama “ridiculous.”

"She's been a friend for a long time, and that's why the whole thing I find absolutely ridiculous and hilarious," he said "But I'm having a laugh about it all."

"I got up there, and I was in such a daze I don't even know how I put together a collection of words that sounded coherent," Malek added. “So the fact that I knew Nicole [was there], I was like, 'Oh, here's a bit of safety.' And then she just didn't see me. It was as simple as that."

Malek then gushed about what a grounded star Kidman is.

"I love Nicole. I admire her and respect her,” he said. “She is so down-to-earth and so cool.”

He also teased that the pair "may or may not have something planned out already" to address the mishap.

