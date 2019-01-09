Rami Malek won his first Golden Globe on Sunday, and his Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody took home the coveted prize for Best Picture -- but an awkward on-stage moment with Nicole Kidman seems to have stolen the spotlight.

ET's Ash Crossan spoke with the acclaimed actor at the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society’s 2nd Annual Awards Ceremony at the Taglyan Cultural Complex in Hollywood on Wednesday, and he reflected on the seemingly-uncomfortable moment that ended up going viral.

"She's been a friend for a long time, and that's why the whole thing I find absolutely ridiculous and hilarious," Malek said with smile. "But I'm having a laugh about it all."

The whole viral interaction boils down to a brief moment, when Malek was on stage after his film won Best Picture and he approached Kidman, who presented the award, but she seemingly snubbed him by turning her back as he came up to shake her hand.

"I got up there, and I was in such a daze I don't even know how I put together a collection of words that sounded coherent," Malek recalled, adding that hearing his flim announced as the winner for Best Picture "sent me into even more shock."

"So the fact that I knew Nicole [was there], I was like, 'Oh, here's a bit of safety.' And then she just didn't see me," he added, laughing. "It was as simple as that."

"I love Nicole. I admire her and respect her. She is so down to Earth and so cool," the Golden Globe winner said.

When asked if he knows how he's going to address the awkward mishap when he sees her at another gala during the long awards season, Malek coyly teased. "We may or may not have something planned out already."

For more on the unfortunate viral moment, and Malek's big night at the Golden Globes, check out the video below.

