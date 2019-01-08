Bradley Cooper has nothing but love for Rami Malek.

ET spoke with the Star Is Born director at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on Tuesday, where he was honored with the award for Best Director, just days after losing that award -- and the one for Best Drama Actor -- at the Golden Globes.

It was Malek who, instead, claimed the Best Drama Actor prize at Sunday's awards show, with the Bohemian Rhapsody team also beating A Star Is Born for Best Picture, Drama. Cooper, however, remains a big fan.

"I'm a huge fan of [Bohemian Rhapsody producer] Graham King, and he worked so hard, so I'm so happy for him. And Rami Malek is an incredible actor," he raved. "It's an incredible room. I was actually able to be there with Dick Van Dyke and Carol Burnett, I mean, Denzel Washington -- it's crazy."

Cooper also has a lot of love for his Star Is Born co-stars. He couldn't praise them enough on Tuesday's red carpet.

"To be here with [Sam Elliott]... not only him, but Dave Chappelle and Anthony Ramos and Andrew Dice Clay, it was really a director's dream to have actors give all of themselves," he said, before giving another special shout-out to Elliott, who he supported at the actor's hand and footprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theater on Monday. "This is a gentleman who has been in this career for 50 years, and for me to be able to talk about him publicly means a lot."

Cooper also had his fair share of success in Hollywood. And as he told ET, it was the National Board of Review who really set his career on its current path.

"They really kind of changed everything six years ago. They gave me the award for acting [for Silver Linings Playbook], and it really floored me, and to be back here again, honored as a director, [is amazing]," he expressed.

