lululemon's high-quality workout clothes are not just gym staples, but also prove to be longtime go-to's for everyday wear. From running to training and yoga, the sweat-wicking fabrics are so smooth and lightweight, but can be pricey. Luckily, new men’s and women’s styles are added to lululemon's We Made Too Much section every week. There are spring specials on leggings, joggers, running shorts and more.

Shop 'We Made Too Much'

One of lululemon's most beloved leggings is going for an all-time low price you don't want to miss. The buttery-soft Align High-Rise Pant are cult-favorite lululemon leggings with over 17,000 rave reviews. As we refresh our workout wardrobe for spring and summer, these Align leggings in more than 10 different colors are available now for just $59.

As the warmer April weather gets settled, lululemon's hottest items with limited-time prices include some of their best-selling leggings, tennis dresses, running shoes, and more, that are perfect for warmer weather workouts. Athleisure pieces in the lululemon We Made Too Much section are not your typical clearance finds — the gear is both comfortable and durable to be worn all year and there is nothing clearance about them.

In addition to leggings, a variety of activewear and loungewear styles are included in the lululemon sale section restock — and perfect for switching up your go-to gym styles. Whether you want more leggings or new sports bras, tank tops, or hoodies, you really don't want to miss out on these fast-selling items from lululemon.

Court Crush Dress lululemon Court Crush Dress This supportive tennis dress will have you ready for the court. Plus, the pockets can hold a tennis ball and your phone. $138 $69 Shop Now

