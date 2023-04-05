lululemon Align Leggings Are Now $59, Plus More Finds in the 'We Made Too Much' Section
lululemon's high-quality workout clothes are not just gym staples, but also prove to be longtime go-to's for everyday wear. From running to training and yoga, the sweat-wicking fabrics are so smooth and lightweight, but can be pricey. Luckily, new men’s and women’s styles are added to lululemon's We Made Too Much section every week. There are spring specials on leggings, joggers, running shorts and more.
One of lululemon's most beloved leggings is going for an all-time low price you don't want to miss. The buttery-soft Align High-Rise Pant are cult-favorite lululemon leggings with over 17,000 rave reviews. As we refresh our workout wardrobe for spring and summer, these Align leggings in more than 10 different colors are available now for just $59.
The lululemon Align collection is so weightless and buttery soft, making these high-rise leggings a fan-favorite. With 13 different colors to choose from, they are also perfect for anyone who loves comfy loungewear.
The lululemon Align pant feels weightless and buttery-soft, with added pockets for your essentials.
As the warmer April weather gets settled, lululemon's hottest items with limited-time prices include some of their best-selling leggings, tennis dresses, running shoes, and more, that are perfect for warmer weather workouts. Athleisure pieces in the lululemon We Made Too Much section are not your typical clearance finds — the gear is both comfortable and durable to be worn all year and there is nothing clearance about them.
In addition to leggings, a variety of activewear and loungewear styles are included in the lululemon sale section restock — and perfect for switching up your go-to gym styles. Whether you want more leggings or new sports bras, tank tops, or hoodies, you really don't want to miss out on these fast-selling items from lululemon.
When you train hard, you sweat hard. The Wunder Train High-Rise Tights wick away moisture to help you stay dry.
These joggers are great for low-impact workouts like yoga, or whenever you want to feel really, really comfortable.
Save on these ultra-comfortable workout shoes that feel like they were made specifically for your foot.
Designed for yoga, the lululemon Align tank top is so weightless and buttery soft, all you feel is your practice.
Flared pants are back! Hop on this trend with these flattering Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant.
This supportive tennis dress will have you ready for the court. Plus, the pockets can hold a tennis ball and your phone.
The Rulu fabric will keep you warm and dry during a cold-weather run.
The Base Pace High-Rise Running Tights won't overheat you during your run, thanks to lululemon's Nulux Fabric.
We all need a relaxed fit long sleeve in our winter wardrobe. The cotton lululemon shirt will be a versatile and warm addition to your athleisure wear.
The Align cropped tank helps you do a downward dog without your top getting in the way or revealing too much.
