Lululemon Just Secretly Put Their Best-Selling Leggings On Sale

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Lululemon has put its best-selling legging on sale in multiple colorways on a page that you might have missed before. Lululemon's We Made Too Much section is filled with deals on Lululemon activewear. 

The popular Align High-Rise Pant is a fan favorite for its comfort and function. Made from the brand's buttery soft, weightless Nulu fabric, the Align legging is the perfect choice for yoga, low-impact workouts and just for lounging or running errands. It also has a hidden waistband pocket!

Align High-Rise Pant 28"
Align High-Rise Pant
Lululemon
Align High-Rise Pant 28"
Save on the buttery soft Align yoga pant in multiple colorways. 
$98$79

In addition to the Align yoga pant, a variety of activewear and loungewear styles from Lululemon are on sale. Whether you want more leggings or new workout tanks, sweatpants and bike shorts, the We Made Too Much sale has a ton of Lululemon deals you don't want to miss out on. 

Check out the Lululemon sale and shop ET's top picks below.

Fast and Free Tight 25"
Fast and Free Tight
Lululemon
Fast and Free Tight 25"
You'll never feel restricted in these leggings specifically made for running. It's ultra-lightweight, sweat-wicking, stretchy and squat-proof. 
$138$109
Free To Be Elevated Bra Light Support, DD/E Cup
Free To Be Elevated Bra Light Support, DD/E Cup
Lululemon
Free To Be Elevated Bra Light Support, DD/E Cup
This lightweight sports bra is perfect for low-impact workouts. 
$52$39
Scuba High Rise Jogger 28"
Scuba High Rise Jogger
Lululemon
Scuba High Rise Jogger 28"
Need new sweatpants for fall? Grab these warm and soft fleece joggers. The pretty lavender shade is a popular choice. 
$118$89
Wunder Train High-Rise Short 6"
Wunder Train High-Rise Short
Lululemon
Wunder Train High-Rise Short 6"
The Wunder Train collection is a fan favorite for training. This high-rise bike short is a must-have if you're wanting a style that's quick-drying. 
$58$39
Essential Tank Train
Essential Tank Train
Lululemon
Essential Tank Train
This breezy, sweat-wicking tank is a workout essential. 
$58$29

