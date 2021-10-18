Lululemon Just Secretly Put Their Best-Selling Leggings On Sale

Lululemon has put its best-selling legging on sale in multiple colorways on a page that you might have missed before. Lululemon's We Made Too Much section is filled with deals on Lululemon activewear.

The popular Align High-Rise Pant is a fan favorite for its comfort and function. Made from the brand's buttery soft, weightless Nulu fabric, the Align legging is the perfect choice for yoga, low-impact workouts and just for lounging or running errands. It also has a hidden waistband pocket!

In addition to the Align yoga pant, a variety of activewear and loungewear styles from Lululemon are on sale. Whether you want more leggings or new workout tanks, sweatpants and bike shorts, the We Made Too Much sale has a ton of Lululemon deals you don't want to miss out on.

Check out the Lululemon sale and shop ET's top picks below.

